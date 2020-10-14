Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

