Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

