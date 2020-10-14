Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,430.13. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

