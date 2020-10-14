Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $755.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.21. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

