Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,405 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

