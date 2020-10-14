Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 15,833 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

