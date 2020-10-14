Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 15,833 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

