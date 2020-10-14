Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 4,243 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.