Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 7,081 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 697,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $187,561.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

