Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 7,590 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

