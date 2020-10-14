Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.