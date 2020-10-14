Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 176,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,529 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

