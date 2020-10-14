Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 32,898 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

