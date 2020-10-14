Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.16 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 77.0% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Southern by 18.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Southern by 8.6% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

