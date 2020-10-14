Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $373,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

