Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,660 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Adobe comprises about 2.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.59 and a 200-day moving average of $417.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.