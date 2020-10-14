Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.