Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.