Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina stock opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89.
Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
