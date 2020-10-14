Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

