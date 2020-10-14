Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 111.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.