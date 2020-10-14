Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.