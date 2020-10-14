Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $47,894,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

