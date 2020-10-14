Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

