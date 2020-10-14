Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

