MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 5,666.7% in September

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MTNOY stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.68.
MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile
