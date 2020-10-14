MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 5,666.7% in September

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTNOY stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Get MTN GRP LTD/S alerts:

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.