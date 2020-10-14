Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $170.50

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.50, but opened at $161.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $160.40, with a volume of 6,560 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

About Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

