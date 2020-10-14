Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 166,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

