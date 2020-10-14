MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.41

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,162. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

