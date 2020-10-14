Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.30

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 1891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

