National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.00.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
