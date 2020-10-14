National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TU. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.36 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

