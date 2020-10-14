NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 78.13 ($1.02) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

In other news, insider David Staples bought 20,000 shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,642.80).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

