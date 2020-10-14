NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.57. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

