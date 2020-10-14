Netcall plc (LON:NET) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.25 Per Share

Netcall plc (LON:NET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NET opened at GBX 52.44 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million and a P/E ratio of 248.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.74. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.44 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson acquired 60,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netcall from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

