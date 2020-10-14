Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $305.40

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $305.40, but opened at $291.00. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $303.20, with a volume of 442,145 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NETW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.96.
About Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)
Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.
