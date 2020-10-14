Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $138.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

