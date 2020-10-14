Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $177,856.78 and approximately $24.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002055 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

