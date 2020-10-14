Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $175.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $152.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $154.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

