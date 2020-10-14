New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.62

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.62 and last traded at $171.40, with a volume of 1877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.09.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

