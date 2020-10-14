New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $195.00 at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EDU has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.