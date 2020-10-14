NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

