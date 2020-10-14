Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.96

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.96 and last traded at $239.68, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Get Nice alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Nice by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nice by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.