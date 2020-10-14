Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.80

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDEKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

