Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

