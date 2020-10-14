Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in September

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nocopi Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
