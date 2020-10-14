North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,491 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.