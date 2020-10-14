North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 188 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $382.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

