North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

