North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 48,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 397,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

