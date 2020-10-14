North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 73,225 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,302,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

